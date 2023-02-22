What to Expect From Billboard’s 2023 Women In Music Awards Pre-Show

Billboard is kicking off its 2023 Women in Music Awards with a special pre-show that will further celebrate the successes of some of the most influential women in the industry.

The pre-show will explore some of the most notable accomplishments ever made by star-studded women and will feature interviews from some of the award recipients, whom know how invaluable it is to have support on your side.

The pre-show will also see Billboard staff come together for a roundtable segment, where women editors and executives –– including executive director of R&B/Hip-Hop Gail Mitchell, music publishing reporter Kristin Robinson, executive editor for West Coast and Nasvhille Melinda Newman, director of Billboard dance Katie Bain, and senior editor Lyndsey Havens –– discuss their own experiences in the music industry. The Nationwide-sponsored event will see the editors go into detail about their proudest accomplishments as industry professionals, as well as the unique challenges they face in the field as women and who has been on their side through the best and the worst of it all.

Nationwide has long championed musicians with their On Your Side Soundtracks campaign. As part of the campaign, each featured artist puts their own spin on the brand’s famous jingle with an original song that perfectly encapsulates Nationwide’s commitment to protection and care.

Viewers can tune in via livestream to Billboard’s Women in Music Awards pre-show on March 1 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Billboard’s Twitter and YouTube channel.

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will then stream live from Los Angeles’s YouTube Theater at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Hosted by Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson, the awards show will highlight the impact made by women, specifically honoring SZA with the Woman of the Year Award, Becky G with the Impact Award, Rosalía with the inaugural Producer of the Year Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award, Doechii with the Rising Star Award, TWICE with the Breakthrough Award, Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, and Ivy Queen with the Icon Award.