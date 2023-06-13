Stray Kids Thank Fans for Helping ‘5-STAR’ Hit No. 1 on Billboard 200: ‘We Are Truly Humbled’

It’s a royal flush for Stray Kids, as the K-pop group scored its third No. 1 album in a row with the June 2 arrival of its latest album, 5-STAR. To celebrate, members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. shared a message with fans via Billboard on Tuesday (June 13) thanking them for their support.

Bang Chan kicked off the video with the announcement of the album’s chart placement. “We have heard some very excited news. It looks like we ranked No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart!” the rapper said, causing the rest of the group to erupt in cheers.

Felix added, “I mean, to us this is actually so mind blowing because even thinking about it, because it was only about a year ago since we’ve debuted at No. 1 on the chart and now we’re celebrating our third consecutive No. 1. Thank you so much STAY. Three times in a row! Three times.”

Seungmin followed and also gave STAY a shoutout of his own. “We would like to thank everyone who has been listening to our music and Billboard, and especially STAY for gifting us with this amazing achievement,” he said. “We are truly humbled, thank you.

“Another big thank you to STAYs and everyone. We are going to continue to create even more better Stray Kids music so please keep your eyes out for us. Thank you everyone,” Bang Chan concluded.

5-STAR follows Stray Kids’ previous Billboard 200 No. 1s: Oddinary and Maxident, both released in 2022.

See Stray Kids’ message to STAY below.