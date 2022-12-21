Stray Kids‘ New Album ’SKZ-REPLAY’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Who says new music needs to arrive on a Friday? Stray Kids defied the traditional release formula and dropped its third compilation album, SKZ-REPLAY, on Wednesday (Dec. 21) much to the delight of fans.

The new project contains a whopping 25 songs across two discs. Side A features 10 tracks consisting of eight solo songs from members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N., as well as the Korean version of “Fam” (which received an official music video following the album’s release) and “#LoveStay.” Side B includes original songs from the group’s two video series, SKZ-Player and SKZ-Record.

SKZ-REPLAY is the third installment in the group’s compilation album series. Last year, the K-pop stars dropped SKZ2021 on Dec. 23 via JYP Entertainment. The album had a total of 14 tracks that the group had previously recorded, but were re-recorded to highlight its current eight member lineup.

SKZ-REPLAY follows the success of Stray Kids’ Maxident EP. Released in early October, the set hit the No. 1 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 after earning 117,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 13, according to Luminate. The mini album, which marked the K-pop group’s second No. 1 release after Oddinary, arrived with single “Case 143,” which additionally hit the top spot on the Hot Trending Songs chart with help from the group’s devoted STAY.

Listen to the SKZ-REPLAY, the newest compilation album by Stray Kids, below.