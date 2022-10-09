Fans Choose Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Stray Kids‘ new mini-album, MAXIDENT, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 7) on Billboard, choosing the South Korean group’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

MAXIDENT beat out new music by Måneskin (“The Loneliest”), Charlie Puth (Charlie), Ozuna (OzuTochi), Maisie Peters (“Not Another Rockstar”), Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), and others.

MAXIDENT follows an already-impressive 2022 for the recent Billboard cover stars. Stray Kids’ Oddinary EP, released in March, was the group’s first release to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The octet has also enjoyed sold-out arena concerts across multiple continents over the past year.

“Our goal ever since we debuted was to reach as many ‘stray kids’ as possible,” member Bang Chan previously told Billboard in the group’s recent cover story. He continued, “to deliver our music and give strength to people who really need it.”

“If we settle, we know we can’t go forward,” added Han. “That’s why we were and are like this. We try to look ahead and not stay still.”

MAXIDENT features lead single “Case 143” and sure-to-be STAY favorites such as “Give Me Your TMI,” “Super Board” and the Korean version of “Circus.”

Trailing behind MAXIDENT on the fan-voted poll was Måneskin’s new power ballad “The Loneliest,” with 25% of the vote. Placing third was Puth’s long-awaited self-titled third album, Charlie, with 9% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.