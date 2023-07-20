Stray Kids’ Hyunjin Named Versace’s Global Brand Ambassador

Versace has found its newest global brand ambassador in a K-pop star. On Thursday (July 20), the Italian luxury fashion house announced that Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin is the latest celebrity to join its family, and shared an image of the idol in clothing from the brand.

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man,” Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief creative officer, said via the brand’s Instagram account, which posted a photo of Hyunjin in an all-white Versace look.

Hyunjin expressed his excitement in teaming up with the brand. “I’m so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together,” he said in a statement. “I am both inspired and honored to play a part in the House’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude! I’m filled with anticipation and can’t wait to experience the artistic synergy with Donatella.”

According to WWD, the K-pop star will be the official face of Versace’s Holiday 2023 campaign, which will consist of a series of images and videos; it is set to launch in November.

Up next for Hyunjin is a headlining spot at Lollapalooza Paris alongside fellow Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. on Friday (July 21) in support of their latest album, 5-Star.

See Versace’s announcement below.