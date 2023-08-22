Stray Kids’ Felix Is Louis Vuitton’s New House Ambassador

Stray Kids has yet another ambassadorship under its belt. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Louis Vuitton announced that Felix is the brand’s latest house ambassador.

“I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador,” Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, said in a statement. “I discovered Felix when I presented my Prefall collection in Seoul. It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented. I love his energy, his unique personality and his audacious sense of style.”

The brand followed up its announcement with a series of images featuring the K-pop star wearing an all-black look in denim, leather and PVC. “The Maison and @NicolasGhesquiere are pleased to welcome the South Korean vocalist-rapper-dancer and U.S. Billboard-topping @realstraykids‘ band member @yong.lixx as a House Ambassador, bringing his unique creative energy to this exciting new chapter,” the brand captioned the trio of images on Instagram.

Felix teaming up with Louis Vuitton comes on the heels of Versace announcing July 20 that fellow Stray Kids member Hyunjin was its newest global brand ambassador. “I am both inspired and honored to play a part in the House’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude! I’m filled with anticipation and can’t wait to experience the artistic synergy with Donatella,” Hyunjin said in a statement following the announcement.

