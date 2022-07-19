Skip to main content
STAY Rejoice in Stray Kids’ Fan Army Face Off 2022 Victory: ‘Absolutely Deserved’

The K-pop act edged out SB19 in the final round of the competition.

Congratulations Stray Kids! The K-pop boy band has officially taken home the trophy in Billboard’s Fan Army Face Off 2022, and their fans couldn’t be more excited.

Following the news that the octet had edged out SB19 in the final round of the competition, STAY flocked to social media to celebrate the win. “Congrats @Stray_Kids!!! Absolutely deserved<3 we love you guys so much!! And everyone else! Thank you for the friendly battle!” on fan wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted, “Congratulations STAYs !!!! We did it I’m so proud. @Stray_Kids THIS IS FOR YOU”

The band’s victory also received plenty of gracious felicitations from members of A’TIN, SB19’s global fandom. “We A’TIN, fans of SB19, offer our congratulations to SKZ and STAYs. It was a fair and healthy competition in the championship round. Thank you Billboard for giving us the opportunity to be a part of #BBFanArmy2022,” one user commented in response to Billboard’s story on Twitter, leading one particular Stray Kids fan to reveal the Fan Army Face Off had actually introduced them to SB19’s music.

Throughout the many rounds of competition, Stray Kids managed to fend off the likes of everyone from Ariana Grande’s Arianators and Cardi B’s Bardi Gang to Beyoncé’s BeyHive and the BTS ARMY.

Earlier this year, JYP-signed K-pop act released their sixth Korean-language EP, Oddinary, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the biggest first-week sales of the year up to that point. They also just wrapped their North American headlining tour in support of the mini-album with a show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena last Thursday (July 14).

Check out some of the best fan reactions to Stray Kids winning Billboard’s Fan Army Face Off 2022 below.

