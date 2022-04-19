Stray Kids Announce Dates for ‘Maniac’ North American Arena Tour

Stray Kids announced the dates for the North American leg of their upcoming “Maniac” world tour on Monday (April 18). The K-pop octet will kick off the outing in Seoul, South Korea at the end of April, before hitting Japan in May and then making it to U.S. shores in June and July.

Explore Explore Stray Kids See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Live Nation-promoted U.S. shows are in support of their No. 1 Billboard 200 collection, Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary and they will kick off on June 29 with a gig at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, before moving on to gigs in Chicago, Atlanta, Forth Worth, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle.

The group — which includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N — launched at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts in March with 110,000 equivalent album units and Top Album Sales with 103,000 in album sales according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It was the band’s first No. 1 on each chart and also the first title to debut atop the rankings simultaneously since Adele’s 30 in December of last year.

Stray Kids are the fourth K-pop act to hit No. 1 on the Artist 100, which began in 2014, joining BTS (20 total weeks at No. 1), BLACKPINK and SuperM (one week each). The guys were gobsmacked by the chart double-dip, and in a chat with Billboard on Twitter Spaces they were freaking out about their first entries on the BB tallies. “Woah, so exciting!” the South Korean pop group was heard cheering about the news, before Bang Chan chimed in, “We heard the news a few moments ago and are like, ‘Is this real? Is this actually happening?’ We were really surprised too.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday (April 22) at 6 p.m. ET here.

Check out the trailer for Oddinary and the tour dates below.

“Maniac” U.S. tour dates:

June 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 6 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

July 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena