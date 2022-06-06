‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Says Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party In The USA’ Would Save Him From Vecna

At this point, just about everybody who’s seen Stranger Things season four knows exactly which song would save them from the show’s terrifying new monster, Vecna — even Vecna himself. Jamie Campbell Bower, who (semi spoiler alert) plays the demon king of the “Upside Down” on Netflix’s blockbuster hit sci-fi series, revealed in a new interview which song would protect him from his own character: Miley Cyrus‘ 2009 hit “Party In The USA.”

“If I’m being cheeky and fun, it would be Miley Cyrus ‘Party In The USA,'” he told ET Canada on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet Sunday (June 5).

As revealed in the fourth episode of the May-released new season of Stranger Things, Vecna — who kills people from the inside out by invading and possessing their minds — can be outrun if one listens to their favorite song. According to the show, music has a special way of grounding people in reality, a phenomenon that at one point saves Sadie Sink’s character, Max, when she listens to her favorite song: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which is currently seeing an enormous surge in streaming and charting success as a result of its inclusion on the show.

And though Bush’s song is the one that saved Max from Vecna, the Vecna actor himself confessed that he’s also a fan of the 1985 track. In fact, he said that Placebo’s 2003 cover of it would also have protective powers over him. “If I’m being normal, it would be — Placebo covered ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush,” Bower shared with ET. “So I would do that, both of them together — beautiful.”

Bower isn’t the first Stranger Things actor to come forward with his anti-Vecna song choice. Sink herself also revealed recently that Taylor Swift’s “August” would be her real life musical defensive, saying “that song honestly can revive me from anything.”

Watch Jamie Campbell Bower’s ET video below: