Watch Stormi Adorably Lip-Sync to Her Dad Travis Scott’s Song Alongside Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on Aug. 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Dad’s biggest fan! Kylie Jenner posted a sweet video Wednesday showing Stormi Webster lip-syncing along to one of Travis Scott‘s songs.

“My best friendddd,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the clip of the 4-year-old proving she knows every word to “Mamacita,” her dad’s 2014 collab with Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug. “Mamacita, cita, cita/ You know I really need ya, need ya, need ya/ Right now,” she mouths along with an ear-to-ear grin on the chorus from the front seat of her mom’s parked car.

Fans went gaga over the tot’s cute performance in the comments, writing, “At that age I didn’t even know my abc’s” and “But how her teeth so perfect already?!” JoJo Siwa even chimed in with her support, commenting, “She is the cutest.”

“Mamacita” was released years before Stormi was born, and her hip-hop star of a father has been hard at work teasing his return to the studio to record his long-anticipated Utopia album. Scott’s also coming off back-to-back performances at London’s O2 arena — his first major shows since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy that left 10 concertgoers dead and dozens more injured. Scott’s pair of O2 shows in July ended up breaking the London merch sales record established by BTS, surpassing more than $1 million in product sold.

Next, the “Highest in the Room” rapper is slated to bring his “Road to Utopia” residency to Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas this coming September. Watch Jenner’s adorable TikTok with Stormi below.