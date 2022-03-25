Sting Drops New Version of ‘Russians’ With Profits to Benefit Ukraine

It’s been nearly 40 years since Sting unveiled “Russians” during the Cold War, and given the Russia’s devastating attacks on Ukraine, the lyrics are still just as relevant.

As a result, the star re-recorded and released a guitar and cello version of “Russians” on Friday (Mar. 25), with net profits to benefit www.helpukraine.center, which Sting explained in an Instagram post is “a volunteer storage center established by Ukrainian business owners where humanitarian and medical aid can be sent from all over the world – with funds being processed through the German charity foundation, Ernst Prost, People for Peace – Peace for People.”

Earlier in the month, Sting took to Instagram to perform the song, saying, “I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity.”

“For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war,” he continued.”

Additionally, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, multiple songs — including “Russians” — have appeared on Billboard’s LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts dated March 5.

“Russians” led all such songs on both charts, debuting at Nos. 3 and 4 on LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global, respectively. It reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1986. The song, which was critical of the Cold War then occurring between the United States and the Soviet Union, featuring the line “I hope the Russians love their children too,” sees an increase of 4,183% in lyric views and usages in the U.S. and 3,744% globally, according to LyricFind.