Sting Is Bringing His My Songs World Tour to North America: Here Are the Dates

Sting‘s 2023 world tour is finally getting ready to touch down in North America. The Police singer announced on Tuesday (April 11) that he will be playing a series of dates across the United States and Canada starting in September.

The My Songs World Tour — which previously traveled to Asia, Africa and Australia earlier this year — will kick off in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on Sept. 5, and will make stops in Boston, Phoenix, Vancouver, Los Angeles and more before concluding in Rogers, Ark., at the Walmart AMP on Oct. 12.

Members of Sting’s official fan club will be one of the first to score presale access to the tour starting on April 12 by visiting his website. Additional fan presale will roll out later through the week, with the tour’s general onsale starting on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full list of North American concert dates for the My Songs tour below.

STING: MY SONGS 2023 NORTH AMERICA LEG 1 TOUR DATES