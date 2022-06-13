Sting Announces Return of Las Vegas Residency ‘Sting: My Songs’

Sting is headed back to Sin City! On Monday (June 13), the superstar heralded the return of his Las Vegas residency Sting: My Songs.

“I can’t imagine a better place to be,” the singer told People in an interview about the news. “Vegas is an attraction. You are in the middle of it, right in the center of it and it’s absolutely fabulous. So, I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

During the chat, Sting couldn’t come up with a favorite song from his extensive catalog when pressed, instead focusing on keeping fan-favorite tracks such as “Roxanne,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” and “Every Breath You Take” fresh after all these years. “It’s my job to find something new every night in a song that I may have been performing for decades, and I always do,” he continued. “It’s something incremental. It may not be noticed by anyone but me.”

The residency will launch once again at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for six new dates in April 2023. Tickets for the extended residency will go on sale this Friday (June 17) via Sting’s official website, with pre-sales for Citi cardholders starting on Tuesday (June 14).

The singular musician first brought his live show to Vegas for an extended run of dates in November 2021, ahead of the release of his fifteenth solo album The Bridge, which dropped later that month. His current slate of dates at The Colosseum runs through Saturday (June 18).

Back in March, Sting released a new version his Cold War-era single “Russians” to help aid Ukraine in the country’s ongoing war with Russia. In July, he’ll jet off to Sete Cidades, Portugal, to headline the first-ever Atlantis Concert for Earth along with Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull.

Check out Sting’s announcement regarding his Las Vegas extension below.