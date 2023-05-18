These 2 ’80s Classics Are Sting’s Favorite Karaoke Songs

Sting is shedding light on one of his off-stage activities, and revealed in an interview with People published Thursday (May 18) that he often picks two classic tracks from the ’80s to perform for karaoke — and no, they do not include any hits from The Police‘s catalog.

“If I do karaoke, I have two go-tos,” he told the outlet. “One is ‘She Drives Me Crazy’ by Fine Young Cannibals, and the other is The Human League, ‘Don’t You Want Me.'”

The latter track, the singer shared, is a special one for him, and he often goes all out and wears a unique accessory to complete the performance. “I love that song. I wear a feather boa and everything, it’s fantastic. For that song — before Harry Styles did it!” he added.

Sting’s karaoke selection in The Human League is a popular one, and the 1981 track is the group’s signature hit. The song crowned the Billboard Hot 100 the following year for three consecutive weeks, and spent a total of 28 weeks on the chart. Billboard also placed the track at No. 83 on The 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time list.

The 17-time Grammy award winner also shared that he reserves using his voice only for the live stage and karaoke nights with pals. “You think I sing in the car? No. I sing on stage. I don’t even sing in the shower,” he explained. “I’ve got to save my voice. If I was to sing a song in the car … let’s see. It would be something really banal, like ‘Old MacDonald.'”

On the horizon for Sting is a feature on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album Rockstar, on which he assists her for a new version of “Every Breath You Take.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will also be inducted as a fellow of The Ivors Academy on Thursday.