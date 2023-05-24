×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Stevie Nicks Remembers ‘Angel’ Victims of Uvalde School Shooting One Year Later

"I will never be able to let this go," wrote the singer-songwriter.

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is paying tribute to the young victims whose lives were taken in the Robb Elementary School shooting, which took place exactly one year ago in her home state of Texas.

Related

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks Thanks Taylor Swift for This ‘Midnights’ Song That Helped Her Grieve…

On Wednesday (May 24), the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter marked the Uvalde massacre’s one-year anniversary with a heartfelt letter titled “THE LOST FUTURES OF UVALDE,” posted on her Twitter. Reminiscing on growing up and discovering her passions for music and dance as a child in El Paso, she mourned the fact that 19 fourth-graders from a city just a few hours away from her hometown will never get the chance to do the same following last spring’s tragedy, which remains one of the deadliest school shootings on record.

“As we ponder the one-year anniversary of Uvalde, and the myriad of shootings that have happened since that fateful day, I can’t help but ask myself, what if I had been shot and killed by a man with a gun while in my ballet class in third grade?” she wrote. “And I can’t help but think of all those little lost futures.”

Since Uvalde, which resulted in a total of 21 deaths and 18 injuries, BBC News reports that at least 600 more mass shootings have taken place across the country. Texas, meanwhile, has moved to widen access to firearms in the last year.

“My arms go around each one of those little hearts like a ring of angels that will always be missing,” Nicks concluded her message. “I will never be able to let this go. If anything, I will do all I can to keep this story alive.”

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer also spoke out last year shortly after the shooting transpired, with a similar letter posted to her Twitter. “No one is trying to take away guns from people who get them for a good reason,” she wrote at the time. “Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.”

Read Nicks’ post in full below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad