Stevie Nicks Remembers ‘Angel’ Victims of Uvalde School Shooting One Year Later

Stevie Nicks is paying tribute to the young victims whose lives were taken in the Robb Elementary School shooting, which took place exactly one year ago in her home state of Texas.

On Wednesday (May 24), the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter marked the Uvalde massacre’s one-year anniversary with a heartfelt letter titled “THE LOST FUTURES OF UVALDE,” posted on her Twitter. Reminiscing on growing up and discovering her passions for music and dance as a child in El Paso, she mourned the fact that 19 fourth-graders from a city just a few hours away from her hometown will never get the chance to do the same following last spring’s tragedy, which remains one of the deadliest school shootings on record.

“As we ponder the one-year anniversary of Uvalde, and the myriad of shootings that have happened since that fateful day, I can’t help but ask myself, what if I had been shot and killed by a man with a gun while in my ballet class in third grade?” she wrote. “And I can’t help but think of all those little lost futures.”

Since Uvalde, which resulted in a total of 21 deaths and 18 injuries, BBC News reports that at least 600 more mass shootings have taken place across the country. Texas, meanwhile, has moved to widen access to firearms in the last year.

“My arms go around each one of those little hearts like a ring of angels that will always be missing,” Nicks concluded her message. “I will never be able to let this go. If anything, I will do all I can to keep this story alive.”

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer also spoke out last year shortly after the shooting transpired, with a similar letter posted to her Twitter. “No one is trying to take away guns from people who get them for a good reason,” she wrote at the time. “Guns are not toys. Background checks are not that hard.”

