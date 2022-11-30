Stevie Nicks Mourns ‘Best Friend in the Whole World’ Christine McVie With Haim Lyrics

Following news that Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie died on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at age 79, her bandmate and longtime friend Stevie Nicks took to social media to mourn the loss of the musical legend.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” she shared in a handwritten letter posted to Twitter, alongside a tender photo of the duo. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around me in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always know I would need these words one day.”

Nicks then wrote out the lyrics to a verse and the chorus from Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III track, “Hallelujah,” in which Alana Haim details the feeling of finding out that her own best friend had died. “I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out / You were there to protect me like a shield / Long hair, running with me through the field / Everywhere, you’ve been with me all along / Why me? How’d I get this hallelujah?” Nicks wrote out the lyrics.

The 74-year-old star signed off her poignant note by writing, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”

McVie’s family shared the news of her death via a statement posted to Facebook, which noted that she passed away at a hospital “following a short illness.”

Fleetwood Mac also shared a band statement, in which they wrote, “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

See Stevie Nicks’ full tribute to Christine McVie below.