Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo’s Selfless People’s Choice Awards Speech: ‘Your Name Is in the Stars Now’

Stevie Nicks is praising Lizzo for her powerful speech at Tuesday’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

After being presented with the People’s Champion award by her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, Lizzo admitted she’d gone back and forth about accepting the award in the first place, and then gracefully turned the spotlight over to a number of activists, artists and other champions she invited up onstage.

Nicks was impressed with the selfless gesture, and she posted her appreciation Wednesday (Dec. 7) on Instagram.

“Dearest Lizzo~ In my opinion~ your presentation last night on the People’s Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed~ that you get the award for being a great woman of our time,” the Fleetwood Mac legend wrote in an open letter to the Special singer on Instagram. “I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off. It was stunning~ and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever~ flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…? Your name is in the stars now~ Much Love, Stevie Nicks.”

Appropriately enough for the People’s Choice Awards, Lizzo turned her acceptance speech over to the people, highlighting an impressive array of activists who are effecting real change every day.

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform,” Lizzo said on stage. “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. So tonight, I am sharing this honor — make some noise for the people, y’all,” she said before introducing Mary Copeny (i.e. “Little Miss Flint”), Beauty 2 the Streetz founder Shirley Raines, Women’s March Foundation president Emiliana Guereca and many more.

Just last week, Nicks penned a poignant handwritten letter to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie after the “Songbird” singer died at age 79.

Read Nicks’ tribute and watch Lizzo’s full speech below: