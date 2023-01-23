Stevie Nicks Extends 2023 North American Tour With Solo Dates: ‘Surprise!’

Stevie Nicks has some big plans for 2023. The Fleetwood Mac singer first announced tour plans — a small series of co-headlining shows alongside Billy Joel — back in November, and she received so much enthusiasm from fans, she revealed Monday (Jan. 23) that she’s chosen to extend the run of previously announced dates.
“Surprise!” Nicks wrote on Instagram, sharing the official tour poster — a photo of her in a black top hat and matching sheer veil, the tour dates below her — to her Instagram. “Tickets for my 2023 tour go on sale Friday at 10am local time. Which show will we see you at?”
After a March 10 co-headlining show with Joel in Los Angeles, Nicks’ solo trek will officially begin March 15 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The White Witch will make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Toronto, Chicago and more before concluding at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on June 27.
As for the Grammy winner’s co-headlining dates with the Piano Man, she’ll do nine dates separate from her own solo trek, which are further detailed in her Instagram post.
See Nicks’ new 2023 North American tour dates below.
STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES
- Wed Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Mar 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Thu Mar 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sun Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Thu Mar 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Sun Apr 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Fri May 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Tue May 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Mon May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu May 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Tue Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center