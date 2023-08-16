Stevie Nicks Says ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Made Her Feel Like ‘A Ghost Watching My Own Story’

Stevie Nicks says that after her first watch of Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six, she was not sold. But after giving it another chance, lead actress Riley Keough — who stars as the titular Daisy in the show — changed her mind, Nicks shared in a Tuesday post to her social media accounts.

“Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” the “Seven Wonders” singer wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.”

She continued, “It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Following Nicks’ high praise, the show’s stars took to the comments section to express their gratitude. Keough wrote a string of heart-eyed and excited emojis, while Camila Morrone wrote a string of hearts, Suki Waterhouse and Sebastian Chacon shared a teary-eyed emojis, and Sam Caflin wrote “blessings” for the Fleetwood Mac singer.

Reese Whiterspoon, whose Hello Sunshine company produced the series, chimed in, adding, “Oh my stars , Stevie !! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!” Author Taylor Jenkins Reid, who wrote the book the series is based on, reposted Nicks’ Instagram to her own Story and wrote, “Look at you @rileykeough, praise from down on high.”

Following the series premiere in March, Daisy Jones & The Six — an entirely fictional band — crowned Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated March 18), while the act’s debut album, Aurora, debuted at No. 1 on the Soundtracks chart. The set also hit No. 4 on both the Americana/Folk Albums and Vinyl Albums charts, as well as No. 10 on Top Album Sales.

See Nicks’ post below.