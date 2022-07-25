Stevie Nicks Announces Second Leg of 2022 American Tour: ‘Can’t Wait To See Everyone’

Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City.

The Queen of Rock and Roll is hitting the road this year — again. On Monday (July 25), Stevie Nicks announced a second leg of her 2022 Live in Concert tour, adding 12 new American dates to her already scheduled festival appearances.

In a post on her social media accounts, Nicks also revealed that Vanessa Carlton is set to join her as a special guest for all of the new dates, kicking off Sept. 19 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. After making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Charlotte, N.C. and more, the tour will wrap Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Flor., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

“Here we go!” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote. “I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone.”

Carlton also took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “Thrilled does not begin to capture what I feel right now. To be able to perform these shows and be on the road with the dream weaver @stevienicks and her incredible band and crew, continues to be one of the greatest honors of my career!” the “A Thousand Miles” singer continued. “I hope you’ll be able to catch us at one of these performances. It’s gonna be good.”

With tickets going on sale Friday (July 29), the newly announced dates fill out Nicks’ run of live performances at festivals this year. She had previously been announced to take the stages of JAS Aspen Snowmass, Ravinia Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Sound on Sound Festival and Ohana Festival this September.

See the dates for the second leg of Stevie Nicks’ 2022 tour in her announcement below.