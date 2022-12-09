Steve Martin & Martin Short Audition for Brandi Carlile in ‘SNL’ Tease: ‘Double the Hosts, But Triple the Threats’

Only legends in the building! Saturday Night Live released the teaser for its upcoming episode on Friday (Dec. 9), starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In the clip, the two hosts team up with veteran cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Brandi Carlile. “You know, Brandi, if you’re looking for some backup singers, we’re actually pretty good,” Martin promised before he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star broke out into a doo-wop freestyle with some help from Strong.

Carlile’s reaction? “I’m good,” she politely asserts before rolling her eyes and walking off camera. (For her part, Strong tells the two hosts, “We nailed it,” to which they both vigorously agree.)

In the next bit, Strong quips, “Wow, double the hosts,” and Short replies, “Ah, but triple the threats!” and Martin jumps in to explain, “Because Marty here can sing, act and dance!”

“And Steve currently has flu, RSV and COVID,” Short fires off without missing a beat. “That’s right, they call it an EGOT,” his five-time Grammy-winning pal adds, though it’s actually Strong who gets the last punchline as she jokes, “As in, ‘e got ’em all!”

The episode, which airs Saturday on NBC, will mark Martin’s 16th time hosting the late-night sketch show and Short’s fourth — though the latter also worked as a cast member on the series for a single season back in the mid-’80s.

Watch Martin and Short audition for Carlile ahead of their joint hosting gig below.