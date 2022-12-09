×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Steve Martin & Martin Short Audition for Brandi Carlile in ‘SNL’ Tease: ‘Double the Hosts, But Triple the Threats’

Cast member Cecily Strong also got in on the freestyling fun.

Brandi Carlile, Martin Short Steve Martin
Brandi Carlile, Martin Short and Steve Martin in a promo for Saturday Night Live. Courtesy Photo

Only legends in the building! Saturday Night Live released the teaser for its upcoming episode on Friday (Dec. 9), starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In the clip, the two hosts team up with veteran cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Brandi Carlile. “You know, Brandi, if you’re looking for some backup singers, we’re actually pretty good,” Martin promised before he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star broke out into a doo-wop freestyle with some help from Strong.

Related

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, Yeah Yeah Yeahs Lined Up as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests

Carlile’s reaction? “I’m good,” she politely asserts before rolling her eyes and walking off camera. (For her part, Strong tells the two hosts, “We nailed it,” to which they both vigorously agree.)

In the next bit, Strong quips, “Wow, double the hosts,” and Short replies, “Ah, but triple the threats!” and Martin jumps in to explain, “Because Marty here can sing, act and dance!”

“And Steve currently has flu, RSV and COVID,” Short fires off without missing a beat. “That’s right, they call it an EGOT,” his five-time Grammy-winning pal adds, though it’s actually Strong who gets the last punchline as she jokes, “As in, ‘e got ’em all!”

The episode, which airs Saturday on NBC, will mark Martin’s 16th time hosting the late-night sketch show and Short’s fourth — though the latter also worked as a cast member on the series for a single season back in the mid-’80s.

Watch Martin and Short audition for Carlile ahead of their joint hosting gig below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad