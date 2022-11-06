Steve Lacy Performs ‘Bad Habit’ & ‘Helmet’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut: Watch

Steve Lacy brought his low-key charm to Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5.

The 24-year-old singer-guitarist performed two songs from his second solo album, Gemini Rights, during his musical guest debut on the NBC sketch comedy series.

Lacy, the breakout solo star who originally gained fame as a member of alt-soul band The Internet, opened with his slow-burning hits “Bad Habit” and closed with “Helmet.” Sporting his Batman-esque signature shades and wearing a shiny white button-down emblazoned with the letter “S,” the artist strummed away at his electric guitar with the help of a backing band on both tracks.

Explore Explore Steve Lacy See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Lacy is fresh off a major career high, earning his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. About three months after the release of Gemini Rights in July, the album’s lead single “Bad Habit” ascended to the top of the Hot 100, where it remained for three weeks until being usurped by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

The “Dark Red” singer’s SNL debut arrived one week after Jack Harlow took on double duty, serving as both the evening’s host and musical guest on Oct. 29. The next episode of SNL will feature returning host Dave Chappelle with musical guest Black Star on Nov. 12.

Watch Lacy’s SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here. The show is also live streamed on Peacock.