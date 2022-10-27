Steve Lacy to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut as Musical Guest

Steve Lacy is coming to Saturday Night Live, bad habits and all. As announced Thursday (Oct. 27), the 24-year-old singer-songwriter will make his debut on the show when he performs as the musical guest during the Nov. 5 show, which will be hosted by Amy Schumer.

Lacy, who’s currently embarked on his Give You the World Tour, posted the news to his Instagram — but revealed that it comes with a slight downside. “Good news is..swipe right..,” he wrote, prompting fans to swipe to view a photo of SNL‘s announcement of his performance date. “Bad news is.. i have to move some shows around for me to do it 😭 more information soon sorry in advance luv u.”

“APOLOGIES TO THE WEST COAST,” he then wrote on Instagram stories. “WE NEED TO MOVE SD, SF, OAK, BC, SEA, PDX TO MAKE IT TO SNL. WE R STILL GONNA DO THE SHOWS JUST A NEW DATE!! STAY TUNED.”

The musician is fresh off a major career high: earning his first ever No. 1. Nearly three months after his second solo album Gemini Rights was released in July, one of its singles, “Bad Habit,” ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in early October, where it remained for three weeks until being usurped by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

The “Dark Red” singer’s SNL debut will come the week after Jack Harlow takes on double duty this Saturday (Oct. 29), serving as both the night’s host and musical guest. The last artist to grace the 30 Rockefeller set was Megan Thee Stallion, who also did double duty during her appearance Oct. 15 before the show took a week off.

See the announcement for Steve Lacy’s SNL debut below: