Interscope’s Steve Berman & Family to Be Honored for Their Efforts to End Homelessness

Steve Berman, vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M, his wife Frances and their daughters Lucie and Liliana will be honored at LA Family Housing’s 2022 Awards on Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. PT at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ellie Goulding and Ben Platt are scheduled to perform at the event. YouTube star Jacques Slade will host. Blair Rich, Karen Brodkin and Zeeda Daniele are event co-chairs.

“After two long years apart, LA Family Housing’s 2022 Awards is all about coming together for a good cause and celebrating our incredible community of supporters who amplify our work and message every day,” said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing. “We are especially proud to honor the Berman family this year for their 15 years of outstanding commitment to LA Family Housing as donors, volunteers, and strong advocates on behalf of our work to end homelessness.”

One of the largest homeless service providers and affordable real estate developers in Los Angeles, LA Family Housing operates 30 properties of interim, affordable and supportive housing across Los Angeles County and has more than 700 new homes in the pipeline. The agency connects 11,000 low-income children, parents and single adults with housing resources and services annually.

Celebrity host committee supporters include Ziggy Marley, Jack Black, Andie MacDowell, Kristen Bell, Alyssa Milano, Melissa Joan Hart, Fran Drescher, Margaret Cho and Leeza Gibbons, among others.