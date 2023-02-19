Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss‘ Wife Allison Holker Thanks Supporters for ’Hope and Inspiration’ After His Death

Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is showing appreciation for supporters following the recent death of her husband.

The 35-year-old dancer and choreographer took to Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an emotional video in which she thanks her followers for “all the love and support” they have shown in the weeks after Boss’ tragic passing.

“I just want say thank you for all of the love and support you guys have sent to me and my family this time. It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments in different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” Holker Boss says in the nearly two-minute clip.

“He was someone who was just beautiful. He lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes, from dance or love,” she adds. “And that’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose, and we’ll still do that to this day. And I hope that we can remember the feeling he gave us, and that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love. And we can choose grace. We can still choose kindness.”

Holker Boss concluded her heartfelt message, saying, “I will always be there for you guys and I appreciate you being there for us at this moment. It goes a really far way for us. So thank you.”

Boss, a DJ, dancer and television host, died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40. His wife was the first to share the news of his death through a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said on Dec. 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

See her emotional video on Instagram below.