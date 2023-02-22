Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss‘ Daughter Weslie Shares Tribute to Her Late Father: ’I Miss U’

Allison Holker’s daughter Weslie Fowler returned to TikTok this week to pay a small but sweet tribute to her adoptive father, the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The 14-year-old took to the social media platform to share a video posing in the mirror to the tune of Mac Miller‘s Circles track, “Surf.” On the back of her phone is a photo booth photo smiling with her dad. “I miss u,” she captioned the clip.

Boss, a DJ, dancer and television host, died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40. His wife was the first to share the news of his death through a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said on Dec. 14. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”