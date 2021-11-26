×
Skip to main content
Account

Stephen Sondheim Remembered by Uzo Aduba, Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad and More: ‘The Best There Ever Was’

The veteran composer and lyricist was known for 'Company,' 'Sweeney Todd' and 'Into the Woods.'

Stephen Sondheim 2013
Stephen Sondheim speaks at the Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars annual gala hosted by The Dramatists Guild Fund on Oct. 21, 2013 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Dramatists Guild Fund

Following the death of Stephen Sondheim, Hollywood stars took to social media to share tributes and memories of the award-winning composer and lyricist who was known for revolutionizing American musical theater.

Sondheim, whose achievements included Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, died at 91.

Explore

Explore

Stephen Sondheim

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The composer often collaborated with producer-director Hal Prince, pairing with him on musicals such as West Side Story and Merrily We Roll Along. Sondheim collected nine Tony Awards during his tenure, as well as an Oscar, a Pulitzer Prize and eight Grammy awards.

Related

Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dies at 91

On Twitter, Uzo Aduba referred to Sondheim as “the best there ever was.” She wrote, “I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace.”

“He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use ‘Old Friends’ in American Gods,” wrote Neil Gaiman. “I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much.”

Hugh Jackman wrote: “Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.”

Anna Kendrick shared that “performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career” and called Sondheim’s death “a devastating loss.”

George Takei, meanwhile, labeled Sondheim a “towering giant” and wrote that his legacy of song and lyric was unparalleled. “From West Side Story to Sweeney Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him.”

Darren Criss thanked Sondheim for “something between ridiculous and sublime.”

Read these reactions and more, below.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad