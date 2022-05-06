Stephen Colbert Explains Why He’d Follow Taylor Swift ‘Into Battle’: ‘I’ll Love Taylor Swift ‘Til The Day I Die’

If Swifties ever actually wage a full-blown war in the name of Taylor Swift, expect to see Stephen Colbert down there with them in the trenches. During the commercial break of the Wednesday night (May 4) episode of The Late Show, the comedian shared with his audience the sweet moment he realized he would forever adore the 32-year-old pop star.

“I’ll love Taylor Swift ’til the day I die,” he began. “I would put on armor and follow her into battle.”

Chatting about his behind-the-scenes experience at the 2008 Grammys with Late Show band leader Jon Batiste — who just so happened to win album of the year at this year’s ceremony — Colbert went on to reveal that he had the chance to introduce his daughter Madeline to Swift, something that won him some major dad points. “She was really just beginning to be a big deal,” he said about the “All Too Well” singer. “She’s quite young. And my 14-year-old daughter goes, ‘Taylor Swift’s over there. Dad, Taylor Swift’s over there!'”

Colbert said he then walked up to Swift and asked if he could introduce her to his daughter. “She turns around and goes, ‘Pretty girl!’ and comes and puts her arms around her and goes, ‘Oh you look amazing!'” he recalled, mimicking how the now 11-time Grammy winner excitedly opened her arms to wrap Madeline in a big hug. “She just praises my daughter for how she looks for, like, 30 seconds.”

It was because of that moment that Colbert says he became a Swiftie for life. “I would jump off a cliff into a pit of spikes for that woman for how nice she was to my daughter,” he added. “You’ve got to remember that!”

Madeline also got to meet Justin Bieber that night, which the former Colbert Report host says was just slightly less magical. “She got to hug Justin Bieber,” he laughed. “My daughter, she’s 5’9, she’s wearing heels. She was tall early. When he goes to hug her, you realize — he’s not big.”

“He hugs her around the waist!” he continued. “Took a little of the sparkle out of her eyes to go, ‘Oh, I could dunk on you.'”

Watch Stephen Colbert tell the story of introducing his daughter to Taylor Swift below: