Watch Steph Curry Join Paramore Onstage for Slam Dunk Performance of ‘Misery Business’

Even though San Francisco’s Chase Center is Steph Curry’s home turf, he was the guest of honor at Paramore‘s Monday (Aug. 7) show.

Staying true to the band’s on-tour tradition of bringing out one fan every night to assist frontwoman Hayley Williams in singing “Misery Business,” Paramore this time invited none other than the Golden State Warriors point guard to join them. But it wasn’t just any routine public appearance for Curry, as evidenced by numerous videos from the moment. Just like every other fan in the audience, this was clearly, as the song goes, one of his “wildest dreams come true.”

Curry nailed every single lyric to the “Misery Business” bridge, his unabashed passion recovering any points he may have lost for his technical singing abilities. “I watched his wildest dreams come true/ Not one of them involving you,” he yelled into the microphone after a count-in from Williams, joining the thousands of fans in the crowd in jumping up in down once the final chorus hit.

The band’s stop at the Chase Center kicks off the final week of shows in Paramore’s This Is Why Tour, which began in October in support of the trio’s sixth studio album, This Is Why. Next year, Williams and bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro will once again join Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, serving as support for the trek’s 2024 European leg more than a year after opening for Swift’s kickoff shows in Glendale, Ariz.

The This Is Why Tour hasn’t quite gone without a hitch. Paramore postponed a handful of July dates after Williams suffered a lung infection, a decision she had to defend online after swarms of haters — or “weird incels,” as she called them — pointed out that older rock heroes such as Dave Grohl have persevered through shows with broken legs.

“internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005,” she wrote in an Instagram Story last week. “I have a lung infection you soft s—! Not a broken limb… One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant. But worry not! The shows weren’t canceled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did.”

Watch Steph Curry sing “Misery Business” with Paramore below: