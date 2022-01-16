Fans Choose Static & Ben El’s ‘Bella’ Featuring 24KGoldn as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Static & Ben El’s “Bella,” featuring 24KGoldn, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 14) on Billboard, choosing the global pop duo’s club-ready single as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Bella” brought in 76% of the vote, beating out new music by Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear (“Love It When You Hate Me”), Kane Brown (“Whiskey Sour”), FKA Twigs (Caprisongs), Gunna featuring Drake (“P Power”), and others.

“Bella,” featuring “Mood” star 24KGoldn, recalls the club-ready rhythmic pop from the late 2000s — there’s even a lyrical nod to Rihanna’s “Umbrella” — while also sporting plenty of hooks that both work within a whole and are ready to be broken down, potentially consumed in bite-sized snippets.

Related Celine Dion Cancels Remaining North American Tour Dates Over Health Issues

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 18% of the vote was Lavigne’s new single “Love It When You Hate Me.” The track, featuring producer-songwriter Blackbear, will appear on Lavigne’s upcoming seventh studio album, Love Sux, which is schedule for release on Feb. 25 through Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

The 12-track collection will feature collaborations with Lavigne’s pal Machine Gun Kelly on the song “Bois Lie,” as well as Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus on “All I Wanted.” It marks Lavigne’s first new collection of songs since 2019’s confessional Head Above Water.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.