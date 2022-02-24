×
Yungblud, Lauren Jauregui, Garbage & More React to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: ‘So Devastated’

"I just..can't fathom where this will lead," Jauregui tweeted.

People wait for buses at a bus station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre Crom/GI

As news of Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine spread on Thursday (Feb. 24), artists are speaking out on social media about the attacks. The move by Russia comes after months of military buildup along the Ukrainian border, despite repeated diplomatic efforts, warnings and sanctions against the country by world leaders.

“My heart hurts for the people of the Ukraine. I just..can’t fathom where this will lead. Sending prayers and so much love which is not enough,” Lauren Jauregui tweeted.

Yungblud shared a similar sentiment via Twitter, writing, “Im so devastated to see what’s happening in the Ukraine right now. my prayers are with you.”

The attacks on major cities in Ukraine comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there would be a “special military operation,” which has turned into an all-out assault. Putin also strongly warned other countries against daring to intervene with his plans.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” Putin said. “All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is currently under attack “from the south, north, east and from the air.” Kyiv has said dozens of residents as well as soldiers in the country’s capital have already been killed while trying to defend and protect against Russia’s offensive military forces, according to NBC News.

See how musicians are reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine below.

