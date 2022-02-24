Yungblud, Lauren Jauregui, Garbage & More React to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: ‘So Devastated’

People wait for buses at a bus station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

As news of Russia’s full-scale invasion into Ukraine spread on Thursday (Feb. 24), artists are speaking out on social media about the attacks. The move by Russia comes after months of military buildup along the Ukrainian border, despite repeated diplomatic efforts, warnings and sanctions against the country by world leaders.

“My heart hurts for the people of the Ukraine. I just..can’t fathom where this will lead. Sending prayers and so much love which is not enough,” Lauren Jauregui tweeted.

Yungblud shared a similar sentiment via Twitter, writing, “Im so devastated to see what’s happening in the Ukraine right now. my prayers are with you.”

The attacks on major cities in Ukraine comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there would be a “special military operation,” which has turned into an all-out assault. Putin also strongly warned other countries against daring to intervene with his plans.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” Putin said. “All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is currently under attack “from the south, north, east and from the air.” Kyiv has said dozens of residents as well as soldiers in the country’s capital have already been killed while trying to defend and protect against Russia’s offensive military forces, according to NBC News.

See how musicians are reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine below.

My heart hurts for the people of the Ukraine. I just..can’t fathom where this will lead. Sending prayers and so much love which is not enough. — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) February 24, 2022

im so devastated to see what’s happening in the Ukraine right now. my prayers are with you. — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 24, 2022

Ukraine 💔

Thinking of you and hoping that everything settles down peacefully and that nobody’s child (on either side) loses their life. — Garbage (@garbage) February 24, 2022

I was fortunate enough to spend time in the beautiful cities of Kyev and Odessa when I played there with our band. The people I met were warm and my fond memories are now tinged with indescribable sadness as I see what is happening. — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) February 24, 2022

my heart is cracking. i know i have a few followers in russia, ukraine, poland, turkey and thereabouts. my love is going to everyone in your part of the world. it must be frightening. we are here. if you need help, acknowledgment, a digital hug, words….we are here. talk to us. pic.twitter.com/7liFNlojdF — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) February 24, 2022