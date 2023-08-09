Starbucks Is Celebrating Taylor Swift’s U.S. Eras Tour Wrap by Playing Her Music

Starbucks is taking “Starbucks lovers” to a whole new level.

The popular coffee chain is celebrating the end of Taylor Swift’s U.S. leg of her Eras tour by bumping a playlist of her music inside its U.S. company-operated stores, according to TMZ. As expected, the 122-track playlist is called “Starbucks Lovers,” in reference to the often misheard lyrics in Swift’s 1989 hit, “Blank Space.”

To add to the fun, Starbucks also assigned each of Swift’s album eras with one of their signature drinks, with the brand’s iced blonde latte giving Fearless while the Pink Drink radiates Lover energy and Reputation is a strong nitro cold brew, among others.

The Eras as Starbucks drinks: pic.twitter.com/TayVsfcAkY — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 17, 2023

The show on Wednesday (Aug. 9) marks Swift’s last night at SoFi Stadium, where she’s played a total of six nights, concluding the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. Starting Aug. 24, she’ll take the trek global with a slew of international dates in Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe before returning to the states in 2024 for a second North American leg.

The pop star was left enchanted during her second-to-last show on Tuesday, following her performance of “Champagne Problems,” when the crowd rewarded her with a nearly eight-minute standing ovation.

“I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did,” she told the crowd, getting slightly emotional. “And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy.”