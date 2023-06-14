Stanley Tucci Dances With Wife Felicity Blunt at Harry Styles Concert: Watch

It looks like Stanley Tucci had a good time at Harry Styles‘ recent concert in London. Just a few months after bonding with the pop star at this year’s BRIT Awards, the 62-year-old actor was one of thousands of fans dancing along to Styles’ Love On Tour show Tuesday night (June 13) at Wembley Stadium.

Tucci was all smiles in a TikTok video from the concert, dancing along to Styles’ “YMCA” interlude music with his wife, literary agent Felicity Blunt. When the opening notes to Harry’s House opening track “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” started playing, the Devil Wears Prada star is captured singing along before jokingly putting a hand over the camera.

Before the concert, which marked the first of Styles’ four consecutive shows at Wembley, Tucci posted a video on Instagram Stories from the car ride over to the stadium. In the back seat, the Golden Globe winner listens to another Harry’s House track, “Grapejuice,” while joking that he’s on his way to “see this guy play, I’m interested in his work… I think he’s gonna be something someday.”

Tucci and the 29-year-old “As It Was” singer notably crossed paths back in February, when the actor presented Styles with best album at the 2023 BRITs. While accepting the award, Styles said, “There’s literally no one I love more in the world than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much.”

Afterward, Tucci congratulated Styles on his win with a sweet Instagram post, writing: “I listen to this man’s music everyday whilst cooking. ⁣It was a great honor to present… to the talented and kind soul that is my friend Harry Styles.”

Watch Stanley Tucci jam out at Harry Styles’ concert below: