Meet Stacy Schlagel: The San Antonio-Based Model Turned Multi-Hyphenate On A Mission To Heal Through Poetry and Music

This article was written in partnership with Allison Parker.

If you are just hearing about Stacy Schlagel, you are not alone. And yet, the San Antonio-based singer and writer has been making serious waves across the internet for the past three years due to her heartfelt, hopeful words and bouncy, club-ready music.

Schlagel had always felt a deep connection to music but hadn’t imagined pursuing a full-time career in the arts until recently. Forced to reckon with the joblessness, anxiety, and depression that came with the 2020 pandemic, Schlagel channeled her woes and her compassion for others first into words and then into song. Teaming up with producer Corey Chorus (aka TheCHORUS), Schlagel was able to easily translate her feelings into an uncanny, original sound, as evidenced on her singles “HateA” and “Quick To Walk,” both of which have since garnered over one million plays on YouTube.

In addition to the songs created during 2020, Schlagel also recently published her first collection of poetry entitled Personification of Entelechy, which she first began at the onset of the pandemic. Ever one to aspire to new heights and conquer new feats, Schlagel also founded her own record imprint called Regal Recordings, where she serves as owner and operator as she promotes and produces her own releases.

Born in Tucson, Arizona to a U.S. Air Force Missile Command Officer and a high school trigonometry and calculus educator, Schlagel’s parents instilled community-first values into their daughter, with an emphasis on the importance of self-improvement and furthering your education. This background may be part of the reason why the former model, cheerleader, and beauty pageant competitor dons so many hats, which currently include being a mother, homemaker, musician, writer, business woman, and entrepreneur.

Check out the videos for "HateA" and "Quick To Walk" below, be sure to grab a copy of Schlagel's latest book, Personification of Entelechy on Amazon and Barnes & Noble today