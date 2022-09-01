Stacey Dash Gets Emotional After Just Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Stacey Dash broke down in an emotional video after just recently finding out rapper DMX died of a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose back in April 2021.

The Clueless actress took a moment to reflect on TikTok Wednesday (Aug. 31) about his tragic passing. “OK y’all. I’m ashamed. I didn’t know… I didn’t know DMX died. I didn’t know from a cocaine overdose,” she said in between sobs with Kim Hitt and Advocate’s “You Don’t Know” playing in the background of the clip. “I am, today, six years and one month clean… and it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction…. Please, please don’t lose.”

After being rushed to White Plains Hospital in New York, the Ruff Ryders rapper was on life support for days, and was pronounced dead on April 9, 2021. His death was confirmed to be from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Six months after DMX’s passing, in October 2021, the 55-year-old actress went on The Dr. Oz Show to reveal her own drug addiction, opening up about how she was “taking 18 to 20 pills a day” while also discussing what she learned from being five years sober. “The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person, I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted,” Dash told Dr. Oz at the time.

“I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy,” she captioned the emotional clip, which she reposted on her Instagram page. Watch it below.