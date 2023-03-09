St. Vincent Gets an Assist From The Roots for Sensual Portishead ‘Glory Box’ Cover on ‘Tonight Show’

St. Vincent put her own spin on a classic from Portishead‘s catalog for the Wednesday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, receiving some assistance from The Roots on the electronic band’s 1994 track “Glory Box.”

In addition to being joined by The Roots, several violinists also appeared onstage to provide further depth to the track. Vincent took center stage wearing an all-black leather ensemble, red lipstick and shimmering eyeshadow.

“I’m so tired of playing/ Playing with this bow and arrow/ Gonna give my heart away/ Leave it to the other girls to play/ For I’ve been a temptress too long/ Just…/ Give me a reason to love you/ Give me a reason to be a woman/ I just wanna be a woman,” she passionately sang on her rendition of the track.

“Glory Box” was released as the third single from Portishead’s debut studio album, Dummy. Though the track did not chart — the album’s second single, “Sour Times,” peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 53 in February 1995 — the LP became the electronic band’s first entry on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 79.

Up next for St. Vincent is an appearance at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC event on Thursday (March 9); James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and more will also perform at the event.

Watch St. Vincent and The Roots’ cover of the track in the video above.