St. Patrick’s Day: Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and More Celebrate the Day of the Irish

Erin go bragh.

Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran
Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Throw on something green, hit up your local Irish pub and use the four-leaf clover emoji with reckless abandon — it’s what all the celebrities are doing. From Ed Sheeran to Paul McCartney, keep reading to see what your favorite musicians are doing this St. Patrick’s Day.

Ed Sheeran celebrates five years of “Galway Girl” (feat. Saiorse Ronan)

Paul McCartney reminisces on a long-ago trip to Ireland

Liam Gallagher gets ready to drink like the Irish

Metallica shares concert footage from the Emerald Isle

The Smashing Pumpkins celebrate Billy Corgan’s lucky birthday

Hozier unites with the Irish Red Cross to support Ukraine

Two Door Cinema Club grabs a pint

Alana Haim goes green for the NBR Awards

Steve Vai shows off his shamrock-colored guitar

Lynda Carter dons leprechaun chic finery

And finally, Kermit proves it’s easy being green on St. Patrick’s day….

