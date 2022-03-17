St. Patrick’s Day: Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and More Celebrate the Day of the Irish

Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Throw on something green, hit up your local Irish pub and use the four-leaf clover emoji with reckless abandon — it’s what all the celebrities are doing. From Ed Sheeran to Paul McCartney, keep reading to see what your favorite musicians are doing this St. Patrick’s Day.

Ed Sheeran celebrates five years of “Galway Girl” (feat. Saiorse Ronan)

🍀 HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY 🍀

And a Happy Five years to 'Galway Girl', released on this day in 2017 💥 pic.twitter.com/Sldr90on2F — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 17, 2022

Paul McCartney reminisces on a long-ago trip to Ireland

Here’s to Ireland and St. Paddy – Paul 🍀 📷 By Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/rDmNYH9G8X — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 17, 2022

Liam Gallagher gets ready to drink like the Irish

Happy St Patrick’s day ☘️ Guinness Guinness Guinness LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 17, 2022

Metallica shares concert footage from the Emerald Isle

The Smashing Pumpkins celebrate Billy Corgan’s lucky birthday

Wishing William Patrick Corgan @Billy a very happy birthday ☘️🖤

📷 @oscarmorenophoto (IG) @deadlumens pic.twitter.com/5sJmqxk902 — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 17, 2022

Hozier unites with the Irish Red Cross to support Ukraine

https://t.co/yIoPjr3jaK

Many in Ireland will be familiar with the work of Adi Roche’s @Chernobyl Children Intl. Sharing this to invite you to join me in their Stadium of Peace event next week with @irishredcross and @UNICEF, and to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine — Hozier (@Hozier) March 13, 2022

Two Door Cinema Club grabs a pint

Happy St Patrick’s Day, here’s one from our local. Cheers 🍺 pic.twitter.com/mHzLPfklPP — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) March 17, 2022

Alana Haim goes green for the NBR Awards

Steve Vai shows off his shamrock-colored guitar

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from me and my Envy Green PIA 📸: Larry DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/F8DC25JnuP — Steve Vai (@stevevai) March 17, 2022

Lynda Carter dons leprechaun chic finery

Did you know that I’m part Irish? I guess I’d better put on my finest green today…

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/q914vPL2cA — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 17, 2022

And finally, Kermit proves it’s easy being green on St. Patrick’s day….