St. Patrick’s Day: Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney and More Celebrate the Day of the Irish

Throw on something green, hit up your local Irish pub and use the four-leaf clover emoji with reckless abandon — it’s what all the celebrities are doing. From Ed Sheeran to Paul McCartney, keep reading to see what your favorite musicians are doing this St. Patrick’s Day.
Ed Sheeran celebrates five years of “Galway Girl” (feat. Saiorse Ronan)
🍀 HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY 🍀
And a Happy Five years to 'Galway Girl', released on this day in 2017 💥 pic.twitter.com/Sldr90on2F
— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) March 17, 2022
Paul McCartney reminisces on a long-ago trip to Ireland
Here’s to Ireland and St. Paddy – Paul 🍀
📷 By Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/rDmNYH9G8X
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 17, 2022
Liam Gallagher gets ready to drink like the Irish
Happy St Patrick’s day ☘️ Guinness Guinness Guinness LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 17, 2022
Metallica shares concert footage from the Emerald Isle
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/UfHAiPeGL5
— Metallica (@Metallica) March 17, 2022
The Smashing Pumpkins celebrate Billy Corgan’s lucky birthday
Wishing William Patrick Corgan @Billy a very happy birthday ☘️🖤
📷 @oscarmorenophoto (IG) @deadlumens pic.twitter.com/5sJmqxk902
— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 17, 2022
Hozier unites with the Irish Red Cross to support Ukraine
https://t.co/yIoPjr3jaK
Many in Ireland will be familiar with the work of Adi Roche’s @Chernobyl Children Intl. Sharing this to invite you to join me in their Stadium of Peace event next week with @irishredcross and @UNICEF, and to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine
— Hozier (@Hozier) March 13, 2022
Two Door Cinema Club grabs a pint
Happy St Patrick’s Day, here’s one from our local. Cheers 🍺 pic.twitter.com/mHzLPfklPP
— Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) March 17, 2022
Alana Haim goes green for the NBR Awards
Steve Vai shows off his shamrock-colored guitar
Happy St. Patrick’s Day from me and my Envy Green PIA
📸: Larry DiMarzio pic.twitter.com/F8DC25JnuP
— Steve Vai (@stevevai) March 17, 2022
Lynda Carter dons leprechaun chic finery
Did you know that I’m part Irish? I guess I’d better put on my finest green today…
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/q914vPL2cA
— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 17, 2022
And finally, Kermit proves it’s easy being green on St. Patrick’s day….
Hi-ho! Top o' the mornin'! ☘️ Wishing you a great, green #StPatricksDay! Here's hoping this is your lucky day. pic.twitter.com/7niMDCXIrL
— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) March 17, 2022