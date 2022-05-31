Sprite Taps James Blake, Coi Leray & More For Global Music Program

Sprite is going global with their new music program, Sprite Limelight, and the initiative has rounded up a diverse collective of acts to execute the project, which is all about keeping your cool.

Today, Billboard announced the program, which sees Grammy-winning super-producer James Blake spearheading the project. For his role, Blake was tasked with providing a central hook in line with the brand’s new narrative, Heat Happens. The messaging encourages folks to turn to Sprite to help cool down in the face of everyday challenges. Blake took that philosophy and provided a simple hook for the campaign, to which three fearless artists, including rapper Coi Leray, Nigerian singer Omah Lay and Chinese singer Hua Chenyu, reimagined it through their own cultural lens and creative muses. They collaborated with Blake on each of their respective tracks to help shape their own individual visions, bringing a new meaning to teamwork in 2022.

“The limelight program is a chance for me to collaborate with artists from around the world in a process that’s new to me, to create a unique song with an empowering message that they can carry through each of their beautiful interpretations,” Blake said in a statement. “It’s been inspiring to see how each artist took this hook and beat and created something that would never have existed any other way.”

Leray was quick to admit that she’s excited to be part of the project that’s so complimentary to her mission statement, saying, “As an artist I’m constantly pushing myself to raise the bar when it comes to my creativity. Finding new ways to express myself is so much a part of who I am as an artist, that’s why I’m hyped to be partnering with Sprite on their Limelight program. Helping other dope musicians to not only get through the door, but flourish while shining a light on their individuality through music is something I’m happy to be a part of.”

As for Lay, the star understood what a huge opportunity it was to bring his Nigerian culture to the spotlight. “It means a lot to me to be part of the Sprite Limelight Program, an incredible opportunity for me to share my culture with the world,” he explained. “I feel blessed to stand among these other amazing artists to bring something refreshing and positive to the world; big Shout out to James Blake for masterminding the music, absolute Legend!”

Meanwhile, Chenyu admitted that the campaign fell in line with his artistic agenda and he’s hoping that his track offers audiences a brand-new experience of consuming music. ​​”It’s incredibly exciting to participate in this new experimental global music platform Sprite Limelight. I always try to push the boundaries and reach for higher when it comes to music,” he said, adding, “As one of the debut artists from across the world, representing Chinese talent, I hope this fresh music track can bring a unique experience to the audience.”

To find out how Leray, Lay and Chenyu worked through their visions, alongside Blake, you can head on over to both YouTube and Spotify. The result of their collaborations can be heard as individual tracks and featured in the form of documentary-style music films dubbed Heat Confessionals. The latter highlights how each of the acts have also conquered their own moments of heat through their creativity and music. Additionally, fans can expect individual playlists from each of the artists, where they offer their go-to listens for relaxing in the face of heat. It all kicks off with Leray’s drop on June 10. Lay and Chenyu’s drops will follow afterward.

“Sprite Limelight provides a unique opportunity for fans to experience new music, through one hook reimagined three different ways. It also offers a window into the way they make music, as well as their own personal experiences – connected to our core brand philosophy – of staying cool in those moments when life’s heat feels intense,” Shrenik Dasani, Sprite Global Brand Director, The Coca-Cola Company, shared in a statement. “In bringing very different artists from around the world together around one musical expression based on a shared life experience, it connects music fans across cultures and borders.”

Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, Universal Music Group, also chimed in on the venture, saying, “Our partnership with Sprite around Limelight demonstrates how UMGB continues to connect brands with some of the world’s most notable talent and produce culturally relevant content that resonates with consumers on a global level.”

Recruiting specific talent like Blake, Leray, Lay and Chenyu was important for the Sprite Limelight campaign, and it appears to be just the beginning for the initiative. “The collaborations fostered through Sprite Limelight have produced music that feels exciting and fresh. Working with the right talent has been critical – each of the artists needed to bring authenticity, strong individuality and openness to the process, as well as their talent, in order to make it work,” Joshua Burke, Senior Director, Global Music and Culture, The Coca-Cola Company, said. “It’s been an amazing journey to get to launch – and now we’re just excited to be able to introduce the music, as well as the broader program, to the wider world. And of course, to seeing where Sprite Limelight goes next…”

