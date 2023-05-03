Sprite and Ryan Tedder Spotlight Fearless Artists From Around the World in Sprite Limelight Season 2

Sprite is back for the second year of its global music program, Sprite Limelight, and they’re bringing the star power. The program was created to bring together an exceptional collective of fearless international artists with focused, creative points of view, to create original songs via an innovative format: one hook and many beats.

Explore Explore Ryan Tedder See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This year sees the brand partnering with 3x Grammy-awarding winning writer, producer, and lead singer of OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, to kick off the second season, along with a stellar lineup of artists hailing from across the world: Feid, Cassper Nyovest, Lexa, and Lay Zhang.

“I’m so excited to be the lead artist for Sprite Limelight Season 2,” Ryan Tedder said of the partnership. “Creating the hook and the theme for Sprite Limelight Season 2 and seeing how other artists around the world take that, run with it, and create something entirely fresh with an empowering message and interpretation – it’s beautiful and I’m genuinely so happy to be a part of it.”

For this year’s program, Tedder provided a central hook and lyric, from which each of the four artists created an empowering original song around Tedder’s hook.

Designed to support its global brand narrative, Heat Happens, Sprite aims to help Gen Z stay cool in the face of everyday moments of heat, based on the insight that music is where they go to, to switch off and clear their heads.

Sprite Limelight Season 2 debuts on May 3, 2023 with a program trailer on YouTube, introducing the artists and teasing their song creation journey.

Subsequently, each artist will bring their personal stories to life in multi-format episodes dropped on their YouTube and Spotify channels along with Sprite’s global channels. The episodic content features an original music track, immersive docu-styled music video and a personal “Heat Confessional” to give fans a deeper view into how the artists stayed cool in the face of heat.

“Season 2 of Sprite Limelight demonstrates how UMG For Brands continues connecting our partners with some of the world’s most notable and emerging artists to create cultural relevance and resonate with consumers on a global level. We are looking forward to experiencing the music moments our artists are creating for fans, both existing and new, through this opportunity provided by an established brand like Sprite,” says Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, Universal Music Group.

Sprite Limelight, its fearless artists, and the music they create, will continue to be a catalyst for music fans to overcome their own heated challenges in 2023 and beyond. Stay tuned for more Sprite Limelight coverage on Billboard.