How to Find Your Spotify Wrapped 2022

‘Tis the season for Spotify Wrapped, a.k.a. the day of the year where you find out your music listening habits of 2022.

On Wednesday (Nov. 30) the streaming service unveiled its annual colorful, Instagrammable package in which it calculates all your personal data to serve up a custom accounting of your top artists, songs and playlists from the past year.

While Spotify Wrapped is available for anyone with an account, sometimes it can be hard to find. Don’t worry, though, Billboard‘s got your back. Like last year, the 2022 Spotify Wrapped is only accessible on the Spotify mobile app. So if you go to spotify.com/wrapped like usual, you’ll be directed to download the app.

Once you’ve logged in on mobile, your personalized look back at 2022 should appear right on the home screen with the message “Your 2022 Wrapped is here” beneath your six most recent listens. This year’s version also chronicles how users listening habits have changed throughout the day, breaking down what kind of music you stream over the course of the morning, noon and night via the “Audio Day” feature.

The latest Wrapped wrinkle is the “music personality” feature, a kind of Myers-Briggs-style personality test using four-letter codes that breaks down how you listen to music while assigning you one of 16 categories, including “Specialist,” “The Replayer,” “Early Adopter,” “Voyager,” “Adventurer” or “Fanclubber,” with each Personality getting its own colorful card perfect for sharing on socials. Spotify is also including messages from artists including Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, in which they thank fans for listening to their music enough to get them in the Wrapped mix.

In addition to the annual rundown, this year’s Wrapped includes a creator experience for podcasters and artists. And Artist Wrapped, now in its sixth year, rolls out with several new features including “Your Artist Messages,” a dedicated Wrapped video feed, personalized to each listener; and a “Spotlight” on merchandise and ticketing which, for the first time, sees personalized offerings integrated into the Wrapped Hub and promoted to top fans via in-app notifications and other channels.

Click the icon and you’ll be guided through a fun journey revisiting all your favorite music that soundtracked your 2022.