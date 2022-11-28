Spotify Wrapped 2022: Streaming Service Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed Soon’

Spotify has been prepping music fans for their personalized Spotify Wrapped playlist for weeks, and the end of year rollout appears to be right around the corner.

The teases started way back in mid-October, when the streaming giant tweeted, “We want to see your Wrapped Top Artist predictions,” garnering responses from fans eager to guess the artist they had streamed the most throughout the bulk of 2022. (One week later, Spotify launched its new ‘Your Wrapped Soundcheck’ feature for artists on the platform.)

In years past, Spotify has collected data regarding each user’s listening habits through Halloween (Oct. 31) with Wrapped dropping either Dec. 1 or 2 — which in 2022, would mean this Thursday or Friday. And while the company has yet to confirm an exact date for the 2022 iteration of the madness, they’ve ramped up anticipation for the big day since that first tweet.

On Nov. 22, just a few days before Thanksgiving, Spotify promised, “All will be revealed soon” when it came to Spotify Wrapped. One day later, they roped Lizzo into the conversation by posting a gif of the singer beneath another tweet which read, “Turn up the music… it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped” — a point-blank reference to her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, and lead single off 2022’s Special.

On Sunday night (Nov. 27), the streamer sent out the latest alert to anxious fans, tweeting, “Want to be the first to know when #SpotifyWrapped is here? [Heart] this tweet and we’ll remind you!” Based on hints and history, it seems the annual drop of Spotify Wrapped is imminent.

Check out everything Spotify has shared about the latest Spotify Wrapped below.

We want to see your Wrapped Top Artist predictions 👇 — Spotify (@Spotify) October 12, 2022

Turn up the music… it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/jKuA4CUryJ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 23, 2022

Our favorite Thanksgiving side dish that has the juice. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/6izqr5zlDZ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 24, 2022