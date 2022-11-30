Which Artist Topped Your Spotify Wrapped ’22?

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is finally upon us, and we here at Billboard are curious to know which artist reigned supreme over the course of the year on your account!

Plenty of superstars released new music in 2022 that fans streamed on repeat, but did you get down to Beyoncé‘s Renaissance or Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind? Were you more enamored by Rosalía‘s MOTOMAMI or Anitta‘s Versions of Me?

Related How to Find Your Spotify Wrapped 2022

Of course, Taylor Swift swept in at the eleventh hour of Spotify’s data collection period and gave Swifties the world over the gift of Midnights. Are you in the top .01 percent of Tay’s listeners? Or maybe “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” held over from the end of 2021 and retained a top spot on your playlist for 2022.

Perhaps you spent most of your year hunkered down in Harry’s House, with Harry Styles‘ providing the soundtrack with “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” and more off his beloved third solo album.

And of course, we can’t forget the power of Bad Bunny, whose fifth studio set Un Verano Sin Ti has dominated the Billboard 200 by landing at No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks since its release back in May.

BLACKPINK also made history this year by becoming the first girl group to earn a No. 1 album on the Billboard chart in the 14 years since Danity Kane‘s 2008 record Welcome to the Dollhouse thanks to their sophomore album Born Pink. Did you taste that “Pink Venom” or get revved up to “Shut Down”?

Vote in Billboard‘s Spotify Wrapped ’22 poll below and let us know which artist defined your year!