How to Find Your Spotify Wrapped 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not the start of the Christmas season — it’s Spotify Wrapped day!

That’s right, it’s what all your listening habits have been leading up to: the day the streaming giant tabulates all your personal data to serve up a custom accounting of your top artists, songs and playlists from the past year. Plus, it’s all presented in a colorfully curated package, perfect for sharing on Instagram. (And while we’re at it, don’t pay any attention to the haters: Only Grinches take time to post about how “no one cares about your Spotify Wrapped.”)

While this year’s feature also comes with personalized audio auras (were you “wistful and focused” or “euphoric and bold”?) and a funky display of your top genres, your Spotify Wrapped can sometimes be hard to find. So if you’re panicking seeing everyone’s posts, don’t worry. We’re here to help.

First of all, unlike some previous years, this year’s Spotify Wrapped is only accessible on the Spotify mobile app. So if you go to spotify.com/wrapped like usual, you’ll be directed to download the app.

Once you’ve done that and logged in, your personalized look back at 2021 should appear right on the home screen with the message “Your 2021 Wrapped is here” beneath your six most recent listens. Note: Some existing users had to update the app before the link to their Wrapped showed up — this writer included!

Click the icon and you’ll be guided through a fun journey revisiting all your favorite music that soundtracked your 2021. You’ll get an opening credits theme, the number of minutes you spent listening throughout the year, the amount of times you streamed your top song and more! As Spotify says in this year’s Wrapped, “Now go forth and proudly share your top-tier taste with the world.”