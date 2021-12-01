Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ 2021 Arrives: Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake Rule Year-End Charts

Spotify unveiled its annual end-of-year Wrapped campaign today, releasing personalized stats for each user along with lists of the platform’s most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts.

Starting now, eligible Spotify users can access their personalized Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). In addition to the annual rundown of each user’s top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, this year’s Wrapped – available in over 30 countries – will include several brand-new features. One of these is Wrapped Blend, which will generate blended playlists between friends to see which artists and songs they had in common over the past year.

Additionally, more than 170 artists and creators have produced videos thanking fans for having them in their Wrapped rundown. The videos will appear for users who have a song by one of the participating artists in their top “Top Songs” or “Artists Revealed” playlists. For the first time, fans will also be treated to special thank-you messages from some of their favorite podcast hosts, which can be found by navigating to a participating show’s page on Spotify.

Courtesy of Spotify

For the first time ever, Spotify users will also be able to post their Wrapped share cards directly to TikTok, joining platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

Elsewhere, Spotify Greenroom will help celebrate with special Wrapped editions of Spotify’s live playlist shows Most Necessary Live and LOREM Life, whose hosts – Brian “B. Dot Miller” and Max Motley and Dev Lemons, respectively – will spearhead live conversations with Spotify users dicussing their favorite music of the year.

Speaking of favorite music, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify this year, with the Puerto Rican rapper drawing over 9.1 billion streams. He was followed on the tally by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber. In the U.S., Drake dominated all artists on the platform, while Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West and Bad Bunny rounded out the top five.

The most-streamed song of the year globally was Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which racked up more than 1.1 billion streams worldwide. Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” won second place, followed by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” feat. DaBaby. Rodrigo dominated the top two spots on the U.S. list with “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” marking the first time a woman has ever done so. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” feat. SZA, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” and “Levitating” rounded out the top five.

Rodrigo’s dominance extended to the global and U.S. albums tally, with her debut album Sour finishing in first place on both charts. On the global tally, Sour was followed by Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Bieber’s Justice, Ed Sheeran’s = and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. The U.S. chart was rounded out by Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Planet Her, Justice and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die.

Courtesy of Spotify

In the podcast space, The Joe Rogan Experience ruled, ranking as the most-streamed show on both the global and U.S. charts. The No. 2 show globally was Call Her Daddy (which finished at No. 3 Stateside), followed by Crime Junkie (No. 2 in the U.S.), TED Talks Daily and The Daily, the latter of which finished in fourth place on the U.S. tally. NPR News Now rounded out the U.S. chart in fifth place.

Since launching in 2016, Wrapped has become a hugely popular feature on Spotify, with over 90 million users taking part last year. You can find additional details on Wrapped 2021 at Spotify’s For the Record blog.