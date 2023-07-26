Swifties Can Now Show Off Their Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras With Spotify Interactive Experience

Calling all Swifties who use Spotify — this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. The streaming service has unveiled a brand new interactive experience designed to let users officially decide their five favorite Taylor Swift albums, also known in the community as: “Eras.”

To try out Spotify’s new “My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras” feature, Swifties can visit this link, scan the QR code and, while on the mobile Spotify app, tap through all ten of Swift’s albums, choosing their five personal favorites from the following: her self-titled debut (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2021) and Midnights (2022). From there, users can re-order their Top 5 into a ranked list, which Spotify will then turn into a share-able graphic.

And if choosing between the albums is just too difficult — like being asked to pick a favorite child, some might say — then Spotify can do it for you. The new interactive experience also sorts through users’ listening activity to reveal their most-streamed Swift eras.

“Taylor Swift has long captivated her fans with her unique ability to capture the deepest human emotions in her songs,” reads a press release for the launch. “The Eras Tour has been the cultural event of the year, and now fans will get to proudly share their own top Eras with the world.”

Past “Top 5” iterations include The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and ROSALÍA.

Spotify’s new feature comes just as Swift is wrapping up the U.S. leg of her bestselling Eras Tour, which will find the singer playing two shows at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Cali. before taking on a full six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. From there, she’ll take the trek global with a slew of dates in Latin America, Asia, Europe and Australia.

Check out Spotify’s new “My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras” feature here.