Splendour In The Grass Sets Stacked 2022 Festival

After missing two full years due to the pandemic, Australia’s Splendour In The Grass is upping the ante for its 2022 edition with a bill featuring Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator and scores more.

The lineup of international talent includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, Kacey Musgraves, Duke Dumont and Yungblud, while homegrown heroes include Violent Soho, DMA’s, Tim Minchin, The Jungle Giants, Mura Masa. Amyl & The Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and Confidence Man.

Next year, the popular mid-winter festival returns to its regular home and timeslot, at North Byron Parklands from July 22-24.

“We want to express how deeply grateful we are to our Splendour community for sticking with us during what has been an intensely challenging time for our team and for the whole of the live music industry,” say festival co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco in a statement.

“Your support means the world and we’re so excited to be heading back to Parklands with you all for one next level reunion.”

To describe the past couple years as an intensely challenging time is an understatement.

The popular outdoor event was initially announced for July 2020, then, due to the health crisis, those dates were shifted to October 2020, then July 2021, November 2021 and now July 2022.

When this year’s July show was scrapped, organizers shifted gears and used that timeslot to launch Splendour XR, a two-day virtual music festivals featuring more than 50 artist performances. Splendour XR was built alongside Linden Lab, the American digital entertainment developer that’s best known for building Second Life. But it wasn’t the real thing.

Splendour 2022 will be staged like a regular, pre-COVID festival, in the dreamy east coast town that is Byron Bay.

Since its first edition back in 2001, SITG has hosted a who’s who of international stars, from Coldplay to Arctic Monkeys, Kanye West, Tame Impala, Lorde and many more. It’s one of the most popular camping fests on the calendar, and the only major event of its kind to be held during the coldest months.

Tickets for SITG 2022 go on sale next Monday, Dec. 6 via Moshitx.