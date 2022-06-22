Hear White Hot Splash House 2022 Sets From J. Worra, Diplo, Channel Tres & More

In more than one way, it was a hot one in Palm Springs earlier this month. As afternoon temperatures in desert destination peaked at around 113 degrees over the weekend of June 10-12, a fleet of DJs brought the metaphorical heat during the latest iteration of the longstanding daytime festival Splash House.

As when 7,000 bathing-suited dance fans gathered each day to find relief in and around the pools of a trio of Palm Springs hotels — Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro — artists including Dombresky, Noizu, Walker & Royce, Yung Bae, Manila Killa, and Chet Porter played a barrage of music for this daytime crowd.

This was the first June edition of Splash House since 2019, with the event taking place every summer in Palm Springs since 2013 (except, of course, during the pandemic). When the sun went down, the party continued with nighttime sets at the Palm Springs Air Museum from Duke Dumont and Yotto.

Didn’t make it? Want to relive it? We’ve got the goods with these five exclusive Splash House sets from Chicago-born, L.A-based party starter J. Worra, global dance ambassador Diplo, L.A.’s cooler than cool Channel Tres, Chicago house legend Gene Farris, and Aussie star Hayden James.

And if you’re enticed by what you hear, heads up that the next Splash Houses will go down in Palm Springs Aug. 12-14 and Aug. 19-21. Lineups will be released in the coming months.

J. Worra

Diplo

Channel Tres

Gene Farris

Hayden James