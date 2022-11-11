Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Wishes You a ‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ for ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Holiday Episode

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump is getting young Marvel fans in the holiday spirit with the festive new Spidey and His Amazing Friends song “Merry Spidey Christmas.”

Stump, the Grammy-nominated lead singer of Fall Out Boy, is also a songwriter on the Disney Junior series and performs the theme song.

The new Christmas episode — which premiered Friday (Nov. 11) on Disney Channel — follows Team Spidey (Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales) as they aim to save the spirit of Christmas. Viewers can stream the episode on Disney + starting Nov. 30 as well.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first episodic show Marvel has created for preschoolers. The show, now in its second season, also includes other characters from the Avengers, such as Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp and Reptil, the Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther.

Through his work with Fall Out Boy, Stump has scored four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Sugar We’re Goin’ Down” (No. 8 in 2005), “Dance, Dance” (No. 9 in 2006), “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” (No. 2 in 2007) and “Centuries” (No. 10 in 2015).

Watch the “Merry Spidey Christmas” music video below: