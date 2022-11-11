×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Wishes You a ‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ for ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Holiday Episode

Listen to the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter's latest musical contribution to the Disney Junior show.

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Christmas episode
'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Christmas episode Disney Junior

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump is getting young Marvel fans in the holiday spirit with the festive new Spidey and His Amazing Friends song “Merry Spidey Christmas.”

Stump, the Grammy-nominated lead singer of Fall Out Boy, is also a songwriter on the Disney Junior series and performs the theme song.

The new Christmas episode — which premiered Friday (Nov. 11) on Disney Channel — follows Team Spidey (Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales) as they aim to save the spirit of Christmas. Viewers can stream the episode on Disney + starting Nov. 30 as well.

Related

Patrick Stump

Everybody Is a ‘Super Hero’ in Patrick Stump’s Latest ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Song…

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first episodic show Marvel has created for preschoolers. The show, now in its second season, also includes other characters from the Avengers, such as Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp and Reptil, the Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther.

Through his work with Fall Out Boy, Stump has scored four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “Sugar We’re Goin’ Down” (No. 8 in 2005), “Dance, Dance” (No. 9 in 2006), “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race” (No. 2 in 2007) and “Centuries” (No. 10 in 2015).

Watch the “Merry Spidey Christmas” music video below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad