So!YoON!’s ‘Smoke Sprite’ Video Featuring RM of BTS Is Here: Watch

“Smoke Sprite” has finally arrived. On Tuesday (March 14), So!YoON! — Hwang So-yoon of South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON — released the video for her newest single featuring RM of BTS, in which the pair straddles the fine line between dreams and reality.

In the visual, the singer finds herself in a series of distorted scenarios: She lies in a pool full of water surrounded by strangers, runs through a snow-covered mountain plain while sporting a sunburn and even shoots herself with a bow an arrow. “Take on my knees/ Stuck with you in your dreams/ Tell me more I could die/ Take on like a beast/ Fire to the low, low/ Don’t run away, run away yeah,” she sings on the chorus.

RM chimes in on the latter half of the song, first sitting in front of an upside-down car and rapping about a lover he wishes to devour. “Honey, what you doing in my bed? Yeah/ Uh baby welcome to my favorite place/ The rules of space and time, the ethics of humans/ It doesn’t matter even if I close my eyes now,” he sensually raps. “Show your dance tonight so I could kill you alright/ I swear to god you don’t need to be mine just hit you right/ Take you next level, next level/ Just give me your best level, that space level.”

The new release comes following the release of RM’s solo album, Indigo. The project arrived in December, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and allowed RM to become the highest-charting K-pop soloist, as well as the only K-pop soloist ever to reach the top five of the all-genre albums chart.

Watch the “Smoke Sprite” music video above.