So!YoOn! Shares Rapid-Fire ‘Smoke Sprite’ Teaser With RM of BTS: Watch

The track is set to arrive sooner than you think.

RM is on a brand-new song, and BTS ARMY has So!YoON! to thank.

On Thursday (March 9), So!YoON! — Hwang So-yoon of South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON — released a teaser for her forthcoming track “Smoke Sprite,” which the BTS star briefly appears in. Several moments from the video play out in rapid succession, with a quick scene of RM and So!YoON! standing back-to-back flashing by, while a high-energy snippet of the song plays in the background. Closing out the 10-second video is a black screen with white text informing fans of when the collaboration is scheduled to arrive: Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. KST, or 4 a.m. ET.

RM’s new collaboration comes on the heels of his recently released solo album Indigo. The project, which arrived in December, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and allowed RM to become the highest-charting K-pop soloist, as well as the only K-pop soloist ever to reach the top five of the all-genre albums chart. The BTS rapper earned the honors after the LP moved 83,000 equivalent album units for the week ending in Dec. 22, according to Luminate.

The collab is one the latest endeavors afoot for the BTS boys. Jimin is scheduled to release his solo debut album, FACE, on March 24, while Suga will embark on his Agust D Tour in April.

Watch the teaser for “Smoke Sprite” in the video above.

